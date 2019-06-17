Nevada files new lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, retailers

The lawsuit names more than 40 defendants, including several prescription drug makers as well as distributors such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a new lawsuit Monday accusing dozens drug manufacturers and distributors of propagating the deadly opioid epidemic throughout the state.

The lawsuit names more than 40 defendants, including several prescription drug makers like Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals, as well as distributors such as CVS, Walgreens and retail-giant Walmart.

The 250-page complaint accuses the drug manufacturers of pushing doctors to prescribe the addictive medication while downplaying the side effects.

”These pharmaceutical companies aggressively advertised to and persuaded doctors to prescribe highly addictive, dangerous opioids, turned patients into drug addicts for their own corporate profit. Such actions were intentional and/or unlawful,” according to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court.

Opioid-related deaths have fallen in Nevada since 2010, from 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents to 11.4 per 100,000 in 2018, according to a preliminary report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

But hospitalizations for opioids continued to rise during that time period, jumping 94 percent from 2010 to 2018, according the state.

“The defendants created an unprecedented public health crisis for their own profit and the deaths of thousands of Nevadans is on their hands,” Ford said in a statement. “Their conspiracy to dupe doctors into prescribing more and more deadly and addictive pills has left countless Nevada families and the state suffering in the wake of their greed. Their blatant disregard for human life shocks the conscience. My office will not rest until they pay for the devastation they have caused to our state.”

Ford and representatives from local governments in Southern and Northern Nevada are scheduled to hold press conferences in Las Vegas and Reno Monday morning to discuss the new complaint.

Nevada filed a lawsuit in May 2018 against pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, well known for its products of band-name oxycodone prescription OxyContin, accusing the drug giant of understating the risks associated with opioid use and exaggerating the benefits. That state dropped that suit earlier this month, according to court records.

Several municipalities in Nevada, including Clark and Nye counties, North Las Vegas and Reno have filed similar lawsuits against Purdue.

