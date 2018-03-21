Nevada governor hopefuls kick off election season with ad buys

It’s officially election season in Nevada, and that means its only a matter of time before your televisions and radios are overtaken by political ads.

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak speaks to CCSD employees during a news conference at the Clark County Education Association building in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Those ads are starting to trickle onto the airwaves from the candidates hoping to succeed Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Republican Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz was the first candidate out the gate with ads airing Nevada television stations earlier this month.

And this week, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Adam Laxalt launched their own ads.

Sisolak’s campaign entered the year with $5.75 million to spend, and it is flexing that fundraising prowess with an early ad buy worth $137,000. The 30-second ad touts the Democrat as someone who will stand up to President Donald Trump, Big Pharma and the National Rifle Association.

It is slated to run in Reno and Las Vegas through the next week, according to filings from the Federal Communications Commission.

Laxalt, meanwhile, is taking a different approach — and leveraging some recent success on behalf of the school in the north.

His campaign purchased a single timeslot in Reno and Las Vegas to run a 1-minute ad Thursday between 4 and 6:30 pm on KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas and KTVN Channel 2 in Reno.

That also is the timeslot on the same stations which will air Nevada’s Sweet 16 matchup against Loyola-Chicago.

The ad, according to the Laxalt campaign, is meant to introduce the Republican “to voters watching and rooting for the Nevada Wolf Pack’s men’s basketball team.”

Endorsements:

— Democratic treasurer candidate Zach Conine landed a primary endorsement from former U.S. Senator Harry Reid.“His experience managing large budgets and helping companies get back on their feet is just what Nevada needs to continue growing and diversifying our local economy,” Reid said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

—The Human Rights Campaign, which claims to be the country’s largest LGBTQ rights group, and the Nevada State Education Association both endorsed Democrat Susie Lee this week in her bid for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

— The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 401 endorsed Democrat state Sen. Aaron Ford in his run for Attorney General.

Events and notes

— Former presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain will be in Las Vegas for a fundraising event for Republican Danny Tarkanian. Tarkanian was running for U.S. Senate to challenge incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller up until last Thursday, but is now running in Nevada’s 3rd District after being urged to switch by President Donald Trump. The event will be at Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

— Two long time incumbents — Clark County Administrator John Cahill and Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell — withdrew from their respective races this week.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.