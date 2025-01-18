Nevada governor orders flags raised for Trump’s inauguration
Gov. Joe Lombardo announced flags will be raised full-staff for Trump’s inauguration.
All flags in Nevada will be raised to full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Friday.
Flags will be raised on Monday in honor of Trump’s inauguration, and then will be lowered again to half-staff after to continue the mourning period following former President Jimmy Carter’s death, according to a statement from Lombardo’s office.
