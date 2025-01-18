50°F
Nevada governor orders flags raised for Trump’s inauguration

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his State of the State speech at the Legislative Building on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Carson City.
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his State of the State speech at the Legislative Building on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Carson City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2025 - 6:07 pm
 

All flags in Nevada will be raised to full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Friday.

Flags will be raised on Monday in honor of Trump’s inauguration, and then will be lowered again to half-staff after to continue the mourning period following former President Jimmy Carter’s death, according to a statement from Lombardo’s office.

