Nevada Rep. Susie Lee announces divorce

Susie Lee speaks during a rally hosted by the Nevada State Democratic Party. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and her husband are divorcing, the second-term Nevada Democrat announced Friday, calling it a “difficult but mutual decision.”

Lee said she and her husband, Dan, will continue to co-parent their two children.

“Dan and I have raised them together for the past 21 years and we have the utmost respect for one another,” Lee said.

Lee’s 3rd Congressional District spans from the California border through Henderson and Boulder City to the Arizona border.

Last November, Lee won a second term in Congress. She was a freshman Democrat who faced an unusually close race against for WWE pro wrestler and businessman Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer in the district.

It is the state’s most competitive and is considered a swing district, but its boundaries may shift when the Legislature redraws state and congressional districts based on the once-in-a-decade U.S. Census.

Full statement from Lee:

“In a difficult but mutual decision, my husband, Dan, and I have decided to end our marriage. While this is a tough time for our family, we are fully committed to continuing to coparent our two smart, compassionate, and conscientious children. Dan and I have raised them together for the past 21 years and we have the utmost respect for one another. As this does involve our family, we ask that our privacy is respected and will not be commenting further.”

— The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.