Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto files bill to protect Ruby Mountains

A bill that would prohibit fracking for oil and gas extraction in 450,000 acres of the Ruby Mountains in Northern Nevada was filed in the Senate this week.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., filed the bill that would withdraw the acreage from potential oil exploration, while allowing current multiple use of the land for mining, grazing and recreation.

“Expansive oil and gas drilling on the Ruby Mountains is not only a threat to one of the Silver State’s natural treasures, it also risks the livelihoods of Nevadans who rely on the state’s outdoor economy,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

The measure was hailed by several environmental groups that have sought protection for the mountains, located mainly in Elko County.

Cortez Masto is seeking co-sponsors for her bill. No companion legislation has been filed in the House.

