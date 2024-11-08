Nevadans targeted in racist text messaging campaign, officials say

The Nevada attorney general’s office said anonymous racist messages that targeted Black Americans across the U.S. reached residents of the Silver State.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Anonymous racist messages that targeted Black Americans across the U.S. reached Nevada residents, according to the state attorney general’s office.

“Our office has been made aware of vile, racist messages being sent to Nevada residents which reference enslavement and forced labor,” Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office wrote in a statement.

Ford’s office said Wednesday that the correspondence was sent as robotext messages.

“Due to the morally abhorrent and extremely racist nature of the messages, we will not publicly share the specific messages that have been received,” the office said.

Ford took to social media to warn people that his office protects free speech, but that “it will not tolerate unlawful conduct.”

He added: “So, be sure you’re not violating ANY law when it comes to this type of mess. Because if you are, you WILL be prosecuted. Period.”

I can guarantee you this — While the @NevadaAG Office will protect free speech, it will not tolerate unlawful conduct. So, be sure you’re not violating ANY law when it comes to this type of mess. Because if you are, you WILL be prosecuted. Period. https://t.co/KLjJDf0WUl — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) November 8, 2024

The FBI said it was aware of the messages and said authorities across the country were working with the Justice Department.

“As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities,” the federal agency said.

The Associated Press reported that similar screeds also reached Black Americans and students — as young as middle school age — in New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The wording varied, but some told recipients to show up “with your belongings” at an address during a particular time, the AP said. Others referenced President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

Nevada authorities had not provided an update Friday afternoon but recommended victims on Thursday to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

“The threat — and the mention of slavery in 2024 — is not only deeply disturbing, but perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era, and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “These actions are not normal. And we refuse to let them be normalized.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.