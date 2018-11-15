Nevada’s Sen. Cortez Masto gets Democratic leadership position

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was selected by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during an election night event hosted by the Nevada Democrats at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Frank Alejandre/El Tiempo)

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was tabbed Thursday to head the Senate Democratic campaign arm – becoming the first Latina to hold the leadership position.

As head of the DSCC, Cortez Masto will oversee fundraising and efforts to elect Democratic candidates and incumbents in the next election cycle, where Democrats have a shot to recapture the Senate. Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the upper house of Congress.

“Catherine Cortez Masto was our first choice for DSCC chairwoman because she has demonstrated the attributes we want in a leader: she breaks glass ceilings, is very hardw orking, astute politically, an outstanding fundraiser and respected by every member of our caucus. She’ll be a great leader of the DSCC and help us fight to regain the majority in 2020,” Schumer said in a statement.

“I am committed to replicating the blue wave America saw in Nevada throughout the entire country and electing a Senate Democratic majority in 2020,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

Cortez Masto’s selection to replace outgoing chairman, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., brings diversity to Democratic leadership in the Senate and is expected to raise her profile in advance of the 2020 election.

The only other woman to hold the position previously was Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who held the post from 2001-2003 and 2011-2013.

Cortez Masto will face re-election in 2022.

