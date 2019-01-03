Nicholas Trutanich confirmed as US attorney in Nevada

The Senate confirmed Nicholas Trutanich to be the U.S. attorney in Nevada on Wednesday, one of the last actions in the 115th Congress.

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Nicholas Trutanich to be the U.S. attorney in Nevada on Wednesday, one of the last actions in the 115th Congress.

The nominee for the Nevada post was one of a package of nominees that were unanimously approved, en blanc, before the Senate adjourned.

Trutanich was nominated by President Donald Trump in July and enjoyed the support of both Nevada Sens. Dean Heller, a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat and former Nevada attorney general.

“Nicholas Trutanich is a public servant who has served Nevada well,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “I believe he will continue that good work on behalf of the Silver State as our next U.S. attorney.”

Cortez Masto said she would continue to push the administration to nominate dedicated public servants who “uphold the rule of law and ensure fair and efficient justice for everyone in the State of Nevada.”

Nevada currently has two federal judgeships vacant, with one seat declared a judicial emergency because it has been unfilled for nearly three years.

Trutanich was a former chief of staff for Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. He served previously as assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles where he headed a unit targeting gangs and organized crime.

He will replace Dayle Elieson of Texas who was appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to serve in the Nevada position on an interim basis last January.

Although Trutanich did not have home state opposition, his nomination languished in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., put a hold on judicial nominations in committee after the panel and Senate leaders refused to take up his bill to protect a special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and ties to the Trump campaign.

Trutanich was included in a package of nominations other than judges in a procedure known as “hotlining” and passed by the Senate on a unanimous voice vote.

