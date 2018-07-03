NRC member rejects Nevada request to sit out Yucca Mountain proceedings

State had asked Nuclear Regulatory Commission member David Wright to recuse himself from deliberations on the proposed nuclear waste repository, noting he worked on task force that advocated for the project.

WASHINGTON — A Nuclear Regulatory Commission member whose impartiality on the Yucca Mountain project was challenged by Nevada has refused a request that he recuse himself from any proceedings related to the proposed nuclear waste repository.

Nevada last month asked NRC Commissioner David Wright to recuse himself of any federal decision on Yucca Mountain because of previous public comments critical of local opposition to the project and his past advocacy for storing waste at the site as a member of the Yucca Mountain Task Force from 2005-2010.

Nevada’s legal filing stated participation by Wright, appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate this year, in NRC action on Yucca Mountain would violate the state’s due process right “to a neutral and unbiased decision-maker.”

“In fact, given your past actions and expressions of opinion about the merits of the proposed Yucca Mountain repository, your participation would flout established norms that have been followed throughout the commission’s 43-year history,” Nevada’s legal request stated.

Wright issue a response Monday declining to recuse himself from the Yucca Mountain licensing proceeding.

“My limited participation was not related to the merits of the proceeding, and my public statements were intended as general support for a long-term nuclear waste solution,” he said in the statement.

In short, he said, “I have not prejudged the technical, legal, or policy issues in the licensing proceeding.”

Nevada officials said they were studying Wright’s response before determining whether to take legal action in federal court or seek judicial review on any NRC decision Wright makes on Yucca Mountain.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said she was not surprised by Wright’s refusal to step back.

“Considering the number of individuals in the Trump administration with conflicts of interest it should come as no surprise that one of the leading advocates for turning Nevada into the nation’s nuclear waste dump would refuse to acknowledge his long-standing bias,” she said in a statement.

The licensing process, when funded and resumed, could take three to five years, experts told Congress in hearings.

Legislation introduced by Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., this year and overwhelmingly passed by the House would allow procedures to expedite adjudication of “contentions,” or challenges that must be heard and considered by the NRC.

Nevada has filed more than 200 contentions to the DOE license application, most concerning groundwater.

