Nye County Sheriff’s race — so far: McGill, Wehrly appear to be top vote-getters

A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pahrump. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill (Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County preliminary results have been posted with 34.21% turnout, this includes all of the in-person votes and mail-in ballots that were sent before primary election day, according to the Nye County Clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office is only expecting the remaining mail-in ballots, where they say Tonopah’s drop-off box had roughly 125 ballots and the Bob Rudd Community Center drop box was heavy with mail-in ballots. The clerk says 10,777 ballots have already been counted.

29.92% – Joe McGill

20.3% – Eric G. Murphy

1.57% – Tasha Pfaff

13.8% – Jose “Joe” Parra

5.84% – Diane Sauter

28.58% – Sharon Wehrly

Challenger Joe McGIll is ahead in the race for Nye County Sheriff by 142 votes against incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday morning. Seven candidates are running for the nonpartisan position. If no candidate receives 51% in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.