Obama to stump for Harris in Las Vegas next weekend

Former President Barack Obama will rally voters for Vice President Kamala Harris on Oct. 19, the first day of early voting.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Former President Barack Obama will visit Las Vegas on Oct. 19 to rally voters for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally is on the first day of early voting in Nevada, where Obama will encourage voters to turn out and vote for Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the Harris campaign.

Obama last campaigned for Democrats in Nevada during the 2022 midterms.

No further information was available.

