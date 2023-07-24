Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor

A survey published Monday lists Joe Lombardo as the 20th most popular governor in the United States.

Gov. Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at a ceremonial signing event for Senate Bill 92, a law that will provide a path to legalizing street food vending, at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A survey published Monday lists Joe Lombardo as the 20th most popular governor in the United States with an approval rating of 57 percent.

The Morning Consult poll, which surveyed 2,863 registered Nevada voters, placed Lombardo right behind Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and ahead of Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was ranked the most popular governor, while Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek was ranked the least popular.

The quarterly survey taken between April 1 and June 30 showed an 8 percentage point increase in approval for Lombardo, as the last survey showed he had a 49 percent approval rating.

In the new survey, 26 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Lombardo, and 17 percent said they were unsure.

From new laws such as the Crime Reduction Act and his efforts to secure education funding, Lombardo “is delivering better schools, safer streets, and a stronger economy for all of Nevada,” said Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s communications director, in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Governor Lombardo is just getting started, and he looks forward to continuing to execute his popular and common-sense agenda,” Ray said Monday.

How does his ranking compare with those of previous governors? The last Republican governor, Brian Sandoval, left office with a 62 percent approval rating and only seven governors ahead of him. Then-Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, had an approval rating of 51 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

John Burke, a spokesman for the pro-Lombardo Better Nevada PAC, said in a statement that Nevadans are seeing the results of Lombardo’s bipartisan leadership firsthand.

“Nevadans overwhelmingly approve of Governor Lombardo because he is committed to making life better for families from all walks of life,” Burke added.

Some progressive groups, however, think Lombardo can do better.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund gave Lombardo a score of 70 percent for his record on economic equity, civil rights, health equity and institutional racism.

Based on the number of bills he approved, Lombardo received an F grade in economic equity for signing two out of five economic equity bills, an F grade in civil rights, a B grade in health equity and an A grade in institutional racism.

The group noted some of his “successes,” such as approving several LGBTQ-related bills. However, PLAN said he rejected some bipartisan bills and that he disproportionately vetoed bills sponsored by legislators of color.

Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett said in a statement to the Review-Journal that Lombardo’s first few months in office included vetoing popular legislation, pulling the state out of the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance and becoming the subject of an ethics case.

“He’s spent every day as governor taking our state backward and no poll can cover up his out of touch agenda,” Barrett said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.