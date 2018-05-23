Review-Journal’s Voter Guide helps Nevada voters cut to the chase

Coming Tuesday, the online guide will look at the issues and the more than 200 candidates seeking public office in the primary election on June 12.

Paul Bresnahan casts his vote as Alma Lewis, a team leader, looks on at a polling station at Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada will be watched closely in 2018, and the June 12 primary election is the first step in a year that could change the state’s course and shift the balance of power in Congress.

Silver State voters will choose a new governor, attorney general and treasurer as well as two new members of the U.S. House of Representatives. And Republican Dean Heller’s quest to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat will continue to be a national story.

Those contests won’t be decided until November, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal Voter Guide is meant to help voters wade through the primary field of more than 200 people seeking office to learn about the issues and the candidates.

The guide publishes online at reviewjournal.com/voter-guide-2018 on Tuesday and in a special print section on Thursday.

The ballot includes myriad key races, from Clark County sheriff and district attorney, to seats on the County Commission, state Board of Regents, Clark County School Board and the Nevada Assembly and Senate.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in primary races for those parties. Several nonpartisan contests (such as sheriff) could be decided in the primary. If one candidate in a nonpartisan race with at least three candidates gets more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate will win the seat without having to go to the general election. Similarly, 13 races in Clark County — including district attorney — include candidates from only one political party, so those races will be decided in the primary.

Early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 8. Election day is June 12. About half of the ballots cast in previous elections were done during the early voting period.

Contact Rob Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @RobJ_RJ on Twitter.