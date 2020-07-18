100°F
Nevada

Second mining tax bill fails in Senate

By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Review-Journal Capital Bureau
July 18, 2020 - 12:03 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2020 - 8:12 pm

CARSON CITY — Senate Democrats Saturday night resurrected a previously scuttled proposal to raise taxes on mining companies, amending it to limit its impact on smaller mining operations and with a provision to send $100 million directly to the state’s public schools.

But the effort again failed to win any Republican support and died on a party-line vote.

The move on Assembly Bill 4 came as the Legislature rushed to adjourn its now 11-day-old special session, called to deal with a $1.2 billion state budget hole. Changes in the bill were intended to sway at least one Republican to support it, because it requires two-thirds support to pass. But the minority held firm, and the final vote was 13-8.

As the Senate prepared to vote, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson issued a statement critical of Republicans and said lawmakers “need to bring the special session to a swift close.” Two bills remain before lawmakers, including a major cut to state agency budgets.

“We are firm in our position that any solution should be immediate and real, and further, that the burden should not fall on the backs of families who have been laid off, can’t get insurance and are staying home for Nevada,” he said.

The revised measure, which together with another change in the mining tax would raise $155.6 million, would still have limited the deductions mining companies can claim on their industry taxes to 60 percent. But it would have exempted mining companies with $10 million or less in gross proceeds. Of the 104 mining companies in the state, only 38 gross more than $10 million and would be taxed.

Despite the new limit, the amended bill would raise nearly as much as the previous version.

The Legislature was back in chambers Saturday after not meeting at all on Friday but didn’t convene until 6 p.m. Earlier in the day, Democrats announced they had gained the support Sen. Keith Pickard, R-Henderson, for an amended version of the mining tax bill. But Pickard quickly backed away from it after meeting with his caucus.

“I had every intention of voting for it until I sat with my caucus this morning who showed me a better option,” he said via a text message.

AB4 was first introduced Thursday night and quickly passed out of the Assembly, where Democrats hold a supermajority and can approve revenue increases without any Republican votes. Besides the mining tax bill, the Legislature Saturday still had two bills to work through, one to furlough state employees and the other to cut about a half billion dollars from agency budgets. Both bills were expected to see amendments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

