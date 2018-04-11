Senators question Yucca Mountain in DOE’s proposed budget

A Senate panel, which rejected a similar request to revive the nuclear waste repository near Las Vegas last year, continued Wednesday to urge the Trump administration to move more aggressively to fund interim storage facilities.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies on the FY2019 budget during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., left, and Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talk before Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies on the FY2019 budget during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees wait for congressmen to emerge from the north portal during a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel enter the south portal, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry appeared before a skeptical Senate panel on Wednesday to defend his $30 billion budget proposal, which includes funds for licensing of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada.

Senators dismissed a similar request last year and instead urged the Trump administration to move more aggressively to fund interim storage facilities for growing stockpiles of nuclear waste.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the appropriations subcommittee for energy and water development, repeated that request Wednesday while also citing the need to find other long-term solutions on Wednesday.

“We have more than enough used fuel to fill Yucca Mountain to its legal capacity,” said Alexander, adding that he plans to file a bill soon that would create a federal agency to find additional permanent and temporary repositories besides Yucca Mountain.

Need for interim storage stressed

Alexander told Perry the quickest and least expensive way for the government to meet its legal obligations is to take spent fuel currently piling up at nuclear energy plants and contract with a private company for interim storage.

The Department of Energy’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins Oct. 1, calls for spending $110 million to restart the licensing application process for Yucca Mountain as well as $10 million to study temporary storage sites for nuclear waste.

A license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is needed to begin construction at Yucca Mountain, but the licensing process was halted in 2011 under the Obama administration.

The House and Senate are at loggerheads over how to address nuclear waste generated by utility plants in 33 states and whether to press ahead with opening Yucca Mountain, which was designated by Congress in 1987 as the site for permanent storage.

The House passed legislation last year to streamline the licensing process and expand Yucca Mountain storage.

But senators have cited the strong public opposition in Nevada over the nuclear waste site, located about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, as a reason to explore other storage sites.

Yucca Mountain overbooked

Alexander said he still sees Yucca Mountain as an integral part to solving the nuclear waste problem, “but even if Yucca Mountain were open today, we would still need to look for another permanent repository.”

In the meantime, an application has been submitted to the NRC for a license to temporarily store nuclear waste in New Mexico and Texas.

Perry, who has defended the Trump administration attempts to revive the Yucca Mountain licensing process as a legal obligation, will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday to continue testifying on the Energy Department budget request and the administration’s proposal for addressing nuclear waste.

The DOE budget represents a slight increase from fiscal year 2018. It prioritizes supercomputers, but cuts many programs, including renewable energy, research and nuclear energy.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee, said she was deeply disappointed with the budget proposal and the Trump administration efforts to “cut, cut, cut.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.