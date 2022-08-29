Sheriff’s private emails not subject to disclosure, judge rules

A Clark County judge has ruled that private email sent by Sheriff Joe Lombardo on a department-issued phone are not subject to disclosure under the state’s public records law.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

But another four emails that pertain to public business are considered public and must be disclosed to an opposition research firm that sought a large volume of records from the police department. However, they won’t be handed over until an appeal is heard.

Clark County District Court Judge Maria Gall’s ruling — issued Thursday — is the latest twist in a battle between Due Diligence Group LLC and the Metropolitan Police Department, headed by Lombardo, who is the Republican nominee for governor.

The firm requested a swath of emails written by Lombardo on his department-issued phone and sent to two political consultants. But the judge denied most of the request, saying the plain meaning of “public record” forecloses emails that are personal.

“The Court finds that nearly all the e-mails are personal in nature, do not concern the provision of public services, were not required to be made and kept by law and/or were not made in the course of the performance of the Sheriff’s duties,” Gall’s ruling reads. “There are, however, a few e-mails the Court finds to concern the provision of public services and/or were made in the course of the performance of the Sheriff’s duties.”

Gall ruled those four emails should be disclosed but automatically stayed that ruling while the department takes an expected appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Although Due Diligence Group’s attorneys suggested in court papers that Lombardo had violated the law by sending personal emails on a government device during work hours, Gall in a footnote to her ruling said she made no finding as to whether any violations occurred.

Due Diligence Group LLC v. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. ORDER by Steve Sebelius on Scribd