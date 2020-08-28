107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Sisolak, Dems condemn ‘Republican attacks’ on voting law

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2020 - 3:50 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state Democrats condemned what they called efforts by the Republican Party to suppress the vote in Nevada as part of the Friday launch of a new website section and push for voters to make early plans to vote by mail, drop off or in person.

“The best way to combat Republican attacks on our voting law is to use your voice and make sure your friends, your family, your neighbors, your coworkers and everyone you know does the same,” Sisolak said.

Participating in the upcoming election couldn’t be more critical to the future of the state, Sisolak said, before lambasting President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it pertains to Nevada.

Sisolak said the administration has failed to provide the state with adequate testing, protective equipment and financial help. He criticized the Republican National Convention, where he said Republicans “almost entirely ignored the fact the country was experiencing a global crisis.”

“The reality is Nevadans are still suffering,” he said. “More than 1,000 families have lost a loved one. Tens of thousands have experienced it firsthand, and nearly one-third of Nevadans are out of work.”

Sisolak said voters must elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris “if we want to get our state and our country back on track.”

New election law

Democrats cited the pandemic as the primary reason for passing Assembly Bill 4 during a special session of the Nevada Legislature this month. The bill amended election law to require all active voters receive a mail ballot and increase the number of polling places on Election Day, among other changes.

The law was met with immediate public condemnation by Trump and top Republicans, culminating in a lawsuit filed against the state.

“Democrats changed the rules less than 100 days out from November’s election for one reason and one reason only: President Trump and Republicans have the momentum as Nevadans learn the dangers of Joe Biden’s radical left agenda,” Nevada Republican Party Executive Director Jessica Hanson said in a statement Friday.

Sisolak stressed Friday that voting in person will be safe in November, but he encouraged voters — particularly those with COVID-19 risk factors or symptoms — to plan to vote early and avoid long lines.

The push for voting early was not, he said, due to any concern over the ability of state and local election officials to accurately count an influx of mail ballots or whether the U.S. Postal Service can handle the ballot load — both common claims made by Republicans.

Misleading claims

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said he was confident Nevada would win the legal fight over AB4 because “we’re on the right side of this issue.”

“When so many are desperate for leadership, not only here but from the White House, Republicans are going to continue to mischaracterize this bill and mislead folks about voter fraud,” Frierson said. “They’ll do everything in their power simply to keep more Nevadans from voting.”

Frierson said AB4 makes it easier for Nevadans to vote safely during the pandemic.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II, also an assemblyman, took it a step further, saying it was directly because of Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that Republicans are now “working so hard to push their voter suppression agenda.”

“They know — and Trump has said it himself — Republicans will lose if more Nevadans are able to vote,” McCurdy said.

The state party’s new website section includes resources for those wishing to register, vote in person or vote by mail, as well as public service announcement-style testimonials from local Democratic leaders.

Voters are expected to receive mail ballots in early October. The early voting period runs from Oct. 17-30, and any ballots postmarked on Election Day, Nov. 3, will be counted up until Nov. 10. Clark County will have 35 early voting centers during early voting, and 125 in-person voting locations on Election Day, according to the county.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Parents group protests CCSD’s use of distance education
Parents group protests CCSD’s use of distance education
3
Nevada fines Ahern Hotel $11k for coronavirus violations
Nevada fines Ahern Hotel $11k for coronavirus violations
4
554 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada
554 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada
5
Trump supporters in Summerlin inspired, hopeful for 4 more years
Trump supporters in Summerlin inspired, hopeful for 4 more years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST