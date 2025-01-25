‘Such an unexpected surprise’: Hundreds of Trump supporters show up for Las Vegas rally

Trump supporters began arriving at Circa hours before President Donald Trump’s first public event in Las Vegas after his second inauguration days earlier.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Circa on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump supporters made their way to Circa in downtown hours before his first public appearance in Las Vegas since he was inaugurated for a second term earlier this week.

It was a joyous atmosphere.

Smiling attendees in red “Make America Great Again” merchandise posed for selfies. Some chanted the president’s name and “U.S.A” as they patiently waited in line to enter the ballroom.

During his speech, Trump promised to work with Congress to eliminate taxes on tips, a campaign promise he recalled being born in Las Vegas.

“I just want to be here to represent everybody else in the hospitality industry,” Kyle Sullivan said.

The chauffeur — who said he took the day off work to see the president — added that he also attended to say, “I’m thankful” to Trump.

In turn, Trump told the crowd that numbered in the hundreds that he, too, chose Las Vegas as one of his first visits as 47th president to “thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win.”

Sullivan said the event would be his first time seeing Trump in person.

“I like everything he’s doing,” he said, “and I hope he continues to do everything he already promised.”

‘Such an unexpected surprise’

Jean Tolentino, who volunteered for the Trump campaign, had attended multiple Trump rallies.

She said she showed up Saturday “to see my president.”

Asked what she wanted to hear from Trump, she said: “Anything, as long as it’s from Trump — President Trump, I mean.”

Supporters the Las Vegas Review-Journal spoke to expressed excitement that Trump’s here so soon after he turned Nevada red in November.

“It’s such an unexpected surprise for him to come out and visit Vegas,” Ben Zuk said.

Zuk said he’d previously tried seeing candidate Trump twice last election season but hadn’t had luck.

“I hope to hear that him and (Gov. Joe) Lombardo have a good relationship and that they’re prepared to help Las Vegas and Nevada together,” he said.

Lombardo welcomed Trump outside Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport Friday night, but didn’t speak Saturday.

Art Altmann had seen Trump live once before.

He spoke about the Trump administration’s pace since Monday’s inauguration.

“I think it’s great, and he’s getting the ball rolling,” he said.

Artist Sean Keith said he was apolitical a few months ago and that he’s still is, to an extent.

He wore a red MAGA hat and carried a silhouette painting of Trump depicting a raised fist after the Republican candidate suffered an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer.

Keith said wanted Trump would sign his artwork.

Keith said he was so moved by Trump after the attempt on his life that he painted a mural in downtown Las Vegas.

The wall was vandalized multiple times, prompting Keith to touch it up immediately every time for about six weeks until Trump won re-election and Keith ran out of paint.

He was in a festive mood Saturday.

“I just want to see happy people and positivity,” Keith said.

After Trump’s speech, dozens of supporters bunched up near Trump’s caravan, hoping to catch a glimpse of the president as he departed.

