Susie Lee named to House Committee on Education and Labor

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada will serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor, a panel she said she would use to improve public education in Nevada and “tackle skyrocketing student loan debt.”
“I have spent my career working to improve Nevada’s public education system and help students reach their fullest potential,” Lee said in a statement.
Lee said the committee also oversees “investment in workforce development and job training, which will provide Nevada workers with the skills and tools they need to succeed in today’s economy.”
