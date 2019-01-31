Susie Lee to chair VA subcommittee on technology modernization

The freshman Democrat says assignment will enable her to make sure the VA is providing care and benefits “in the most effective way so that our veterans are cared for in a timely manner without abusing taxpayer dollars.”

Susie Lee, a Democratic candidate for Nevada's third congressional district, takes the stage at a Democratic election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Lee was named chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs subcommittee on technology modernization on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON — Freshman Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada was named chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs subcommittee on technology modernization on Thursday.

“It is critical that those who put their lives on the line for our country are given proper care quickly, which means modernizing the VA and investing in the right technology to do so,” Lee, D-Nev., said in a statement.

There are roughly 225,000 veterans in Nevada, according to the state’s Interagency Council on Veterans Affairs. Many veterans live in the state’s rural areas and are dependent upon transportation to receive health care and benefits.

Lee said her subcommittee will make sure the VA is providing care and benefits “in the most effective way so that our veterans are cared for in a timely manner without abusing taxpayer dollars.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.