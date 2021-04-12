Thousands unable to file unemployment claims due to system error

Thousands of jobless Nevadans are unable to file their weekly unemployment claims because of a system issue with the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website.

Rosa Mendez, a DETR spokeswoman, said there’s no timeline for when the Unemployment Insurance system will be up and running again. She said DETR is aware of the problem and staff is working to fix it. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is not impacted by the system error.

“DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims,” Mendez said in a statement. “In one instance claimants cannot see the link to file a claim and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error. Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved.”

The agency is encouraging claimants to clear their cookies and revisit the website. DETR said it will provide updates if additional issues come up.

Social media was abuzz Monday after jobless workers couldn’t file their weekly claim.

@DetrNevada I can’t file. 2nd day I’ve tried and get an error message. I can log in but not file. Is this an issue for more than just me?? #nevada #nevadaunemployment #sos #help — Linds (@LRALAZAR) April 12, 2021

Why are we still not able to file our weekly claim? Smh — Kee (@ur_loislane) April 12, 2021

7 am and still couldn’t file.

Called at 7:58 lines was busy already. Kept calling line was busy. I know most of us won’t even be able to get through the line. We want some answers or at least be able to file our weekly claim. — Nittaaa92 (@Diana35026803) April 12, 2021

It remains unclear how many are affected by DETR’s system error.

In the agency’s most recent update, DETR reported that continued claims — which represent the current number of insured unemployment workers filing weekly for UI benefits — totaled 7,509 claims for the week ending March 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

