Trump coming to Northern Nevada for MAGA rally next weekend

President Donald Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally in Elko on Oct. 20, according to his website.

President Donald Trump arrives for a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The rally will be held in the Northern Nevada city at the Elko Regional Airport, 815 Murray Way, according to Trump’s online event schedule. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the event will start at 11 a.m.

People may register for up to two tickets per cellphone number for the event, according to the website. For more information or to register for tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com.

Last month, Trump held a “MAGA” rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At the rally, Trump urged the audience to vote for Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. He gave support for Republican congressional candidates Cresent Hardy and Danny Tarkanian, gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, the only GOP senator up for re-election in Nevada.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited Nevada on Sept. 7, when he spoke to airmen at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Pence used the visit to tour the base and campaign for Heller and Laxalt.

