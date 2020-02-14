Trump extends Las Vegas visit next week

President Donald Trump will spend three days in Las Vegas next week, as rival Democrats campaign across the state ahead of the caucus on Feb. 22.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump will arrive in Las Vegas two days ahead of his remarks at a graduation for ex-offenders Thursday, the Review Journal has learned.

Air Force One is expected to touch down Tuesday, according to a Republican official in Nevada. There will be no public events on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Instead Trump will use the two days to meet with officials to strategize about his western campaign.

The Review-Journal previously reported that Trump would attend a graduation ceremony for the group Hope for Prisoners at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

The president’s visit comes on the last day of early voting in Nevada’s Democratic caucus ends, as rival Democrats campaign in Nevada ahead of the Feb. 22 caucus.

