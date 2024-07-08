107°F
VP Harris to celebrate Las Vegas’ Asian American community

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a p ...
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Joe Biden is greeted by Rep. Steven Horsford, left, and Congresswoman Dina Titus afte ...
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
President Biden to deliver 2 speeches next week in Las Vegas
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 8, ...
Republicans want to change Nevada’s election laws. But first, they must embrace them.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Cross Hall of the White House Monday, July 1, 2024, ...
Could Joe Biden be replaced on Nevada’s ballot?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 11:56 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Tuesday to celebrate the city’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

In what will mark her sixth trip to the Silver State since the beginning of the year, Harris will speak at an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander festival and will be joined by Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-American writer and model, according to the Biden campaign.

Harris last visited at the end of June, when she discussed President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Those interested in attending can RSVP through the Biden for Nevada account on X, where there is a link to RSVP.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

