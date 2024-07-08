VP Harris to celebrate Las Vegas’ Asian American community

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Tuesday to celebrate the community’s Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Tuesday to celebrate the city’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

In what will mark her sixth trip to the Silver State since the beginning of the year, Harris will speak at an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander festival and will be joined by Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-American writer and model, according to the Biden campaign.

Harris last visited at the end of June, when she discussed President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Those interested in attending can RSVP through the Biden for Nevada account on X, where there is a link to RSVP.

