What’s the most popular special license plate in Nevada?

Republicans want to change Nevada’s election laws. But first, they must embrace them.

Which specialty license plate reigns supreme in Nevada?

With over 3 million registered vehicles on the roads of the Silver State, some 1.89 million of them bear the standard “Home Means Nevada” version, according to Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles data.

The former standard license plate option, the Sunset plate, was discontinued in 2017, but it still has 424,896 active registrations as of May. The Blue plate, which had been the standard plate between 1969 and 1982, still has 6,291 active plates. There are no more Big Horn plates, which had been the standard plate between 1983 and 2000; those were discontinued and are no longer eligible for registration.

The remaining 1.12 million license plates include over 30 special designs representing sports teams, universities and other organizations, as well as government and other varieties not available to the general public.

The most popular speciality plate? The Las Vegas commemorative plate, with 87,018 registrations.

Next in line is a throwback to the now-discontinued Blue plate, featuring a blue plate with white lettering and numbers. It has 74,297 registrations.

Hockey fans seem to outnumber NFL fans when it comes to representing their teams on their rides. The Golden Knights plate has 79,938 active registrations, while the Raiders plate has 43,424. Since November 2022, Knights plate registrations jumped by 17,773 and Raiders plates increased by 12,259, according to DMV data tracked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Lake Tahoe plate follows with 36,574 active registrations, while the United We Stand plate, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks, have 22,940 active registrations.

In the battle of Silver State university speciality plates, UNR leads the way with 11,778 , double the 5,505 UNLV plates in Nevada.

Special plates are available from the DMV for an additional initial fee on top of a standard registration fee and an additional annual fee, on top of the standard renewal fee. Some plates feature a portion of the money going to a charitable cause or organization.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.