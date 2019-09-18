92°F
Politics and Government

NY lawmaker wants ban on plastic toiletry bottles in hotels

The Associated Press
September 18, 2019 - 1:51 pm
 

ALBANY, N.Y. — There’s a new push to ban those tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from hotel rooms across New York state.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky announced his legislative proposal Wednesday, calling single-use toiletry bottles a big source of plastic waste. The Long Island Democrat cited estimates that hotels in New York City alone dispose of an estimated 27 million plastic toiletry bottles annually.

If the ban were enacted hotels could instead use wall-mounted dispensers or packaging made from non-plastic materials.

The idea is gaining support in the industry, with the Hotel Association of New York City and the state Hospitality and Tourism Association both backing Kaminsky’s idea.

Last month Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, announced plans to eliminate small plastic toiletry bottles worldwide by December 2020.

