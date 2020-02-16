71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Paper option in play to help speed early caucus voting process on Day 2

By Shea Johnson and Dalton LaFerney Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2020 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2020 - 3:56 pm

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke inside a gym at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

His remarks to about 1,100 people came shortly before the second day of early caucus voting kicked off in Nevada.

Buttigieg stayed the course in painting himself as a moderate Democrat who could appeal to Republicans to defeat President Trump.

Asked by a rally attendee what it says when a sitting U.S. senator cannot name the Mexican president, he replied: “There is more to being prepared than how many years you’ve spent in Washington.”

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer could not name the Mexican president when asked by Telemundo during a televised Friday candidate forum in Las Vegas. Buttigieg was the only candidate of the three to answer correctly: Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Early voting for Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucuses will take place through Tuesday. Democrats will be allowed to select up to five candidates in order of their preference at any voting site in Clark County. Those votes will be tabulated at voting sites on Feb. 22.

Nearly 12,000 participated in the process by 5 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada State Democratic Party reported.

Let the voting begin

Martha Pike and Jeffery Wise showed up early Sunday afternoon to their early caucus location. They volunteered at past Nevada caucuses. This their first time to early vote, they were not sure what to expect.

But the workers at the Nevada State Education Association at 3511 East Harmon Ave. had them in and out within about 10 or 15 minutes, Wise said.

“You have more time to come and (vote),” Pike said of early voting, “versus the caucus — you have one day. It’s really nice.”

Zach Conine, Nevada treasurer, spoke with voters in line ahead of the 1 p.m. start.

He said early voting should make for a more “inclusive” turnout.

“Iowa looks like me, but Nevada doesn’t, the country doesn’t,” he said.

Some media blocked

Some members of the media were puzzled when they were not permitted inside the early voting site at IBEW Local 357 at 808 N. Lamb Blvd. Ronnie Young a membership development representative for the union said the media needed to notify the union a week in advance and only MSNBC had done so.

A Democratic Party spokesman apologetically said it was essentially the union’s call as the host.

The paper option in play

Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy did not answer whether the party, after reports of long wait times Saturday, had abandoned using a Google Form to track participants and streamline collecting data.

Paper sign-in sheets were built into the process as a backup and some sites Saturday and Sunday were using the paper option.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to make sure we offered the most expansive, accessible and transparent caucus yet,” McCurdy said, “which is why we have early voting and also have an opportunity for our precinct chairs to utilize a low-tech, easy option on Caucus Day.”

A Democratic party spokesperson said the party believed Saturday went well overall and that having a paper backup option used by some precincts to speed up the process was a planned contingency.

At IBEW Local 357, voters Christine Lawrence and Joe Turchiano said Sunday that there were no Google forms being used, only paper.

Speeding up the process

About midway through early caucusing at the AFL-CIO site in Henderson, poll workers made some changes to speed up the long line.

At about 2:30 p.m., three voters toward the front of the line said they had been waiting for about two hours.

Poll volunteers stopped using a Google Form during registration. Molly Forgey, communications director for the Nevada Democratic Party, said the change was meant to move voters more quickly through the process.

Volunteers using iPads scrolled manually through pages of voter information to find voter names and IDs before giving each voter their ballots. With no mass-search function, it took two-to-three minutes for Mick, 52, of Las Vegas to get his voter card. He declined to give his last name.

“It took a lot of scrolling to find the Js,” he said after caucusing for Bernie Sanders.

More volunteers were added to the site, and more adjustments to the process were being made at about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about healthcare during the Clark County Democrats Kick O ...
Nevada caucus tests candidates with Latino voters
By / RJ

The Nevada caucuses pose an important test for former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders and other presidential hopefuls with Latinos, who make up a third of the state’s population.

Crew members make adjustments to Joe Nemecheck's car sponsored by Patriots PAC of America durin ...
Trump making pit stop at Daytona 500 before heading West
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Trump will be only the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on voting power during the Clark County Democrats Kick O ...
Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

 
Sullenberger joins Joe Biden at Henderson rally — VIDEO
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden and famous pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson on Friday night to “get out the vote” for early voting for the Nevada caucus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group files petition to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak
By / RJ

A group called “Fight for Nevada” has filed a petition with the secretary of state’s office seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, primarily because of a gun control bill passed by the 2019 Legislature.