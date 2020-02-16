Paper option in play to help speed early caucus voting process on Day 2

Some members of the media were puzzled when they were not permitted inside the early voting site at IBEW Local 357 at 808 N. Lamb Blvd. on the second day of early voting.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters inside a gym at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Shea Johnson / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A poll worker explains the paper ballot with those waiting in line at 3511 E. Harmon Ave. on Sunday. Feb. 16, 2020. (Dalton La Ferney)

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke inside a gym at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

His remarks to about 1,100 people came shortly before the second day of early caucus voting kicked off in Nevada.

Buttigieg stayed the course in painting himself as a moderate Democrat who could appeal to Republicans to defeat President Trump.

Asked by a rally attendee what it says when a sitting U.S. senator cannot name the Mexican president, he replied: “There is more to being prepared than how many years you’ve spent in Washington.”

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer could not name the Mexican president when asked by Telemundo during a televised Friday candidate forum in Las Vegas. Buttigieg was the only candidate of the three to answer correctly: Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Early voting for Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucuses will take place through Tuesday. Democrats will be allowed to select up to five candidates in order of their preference at any voting site in Clark County. Those votes will be tabulated at voting sites on Feb. 22.

Nearly 12,000 participated in the process by 5 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada State Democratic Party reported.

Let the voting begin

Martha Pike and Jeffery Wise showed up early Sunday afternoon to their early caucus location. They volunteered at past Nevada caucuses. This their first time to early vote, they were not sure what to expect.

But the workers at the Nevada State Education Association at 3511 East Harmon Ave. had them in and out within about 10 or 15 minutes, Wise said.

“You have more time to come and (vote),” Pike said of early voting, “versus the caucus — you have one day. It’s really nice.”

Zach Conine, Nevada treasurer, spoke with voters in line ahead of the 1 p.m. start.

Jeffery Wise and Martha Pike of Las Vegas volunteered in past #NevadaCaucuses. They just stepped out from voting today.

He said early voting should make for a more “inclusive” turnout.

“Iowa looks like me, but Nevada doesn’t, the country doesn’t,” he said.

Some media blocked

Some members of the media were puzzled when they were not permitted inside the early voting site at IBEW Local 357 at 808 N. Lamb Blvd. Ronnie Young a membership development representative for the union said the media needed to notify the union a week in advance and only MSNBC had done so.

A Democratic Party spokesman apologetically said it was essentially the union’s call as the host.

The paper option in play

Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy did not answer whether the party, after reports of long wait times Saturday, had abandoned using a Google Form to track participants and streamline collecting data.

Paper sign-in sheets were built into the process as a backup and some sites Saturday and Sunday were using the paper option.

.@nvdems Chair @WillMcCurdyII declined to say whether the party had move to pen & paper process for early caucus voting after reports of long wait times at some locations yesterday.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to make sure we offered the most expansive, accessible and transparent caucus yet,” McCurdy said, “which is why we have early voting and also have an opportunity for our precinct chairs to utilize a low-tech, easy option on Caucus Day.”

A Democratic party spokesperson said the party believed Saturday went well overall and that having a paper backup option used by some precincts to speed up the process was a planned contingency.

At IBEW Local 357, voters Christine Lawrence and Joe Turchiano said Sunday that there were no Google forms being used, only paper.

Speeding up the process

About midway through early caucusing at the AFL-CIO site in Henderson, poll workers made some changes to speed up the long line.

At about 2:30 p.m., three voters toward the front of the line said they had been waiting for about two hours.

DEVELOPING: there are some changes underway as I see them at the AFL-CIO. One poll worker just said "we're no longer using the google form." I am waiting to confirm the change. #NevadaCaucus

Poll volunteers stopped using a Google Form during registration. Molly Forgey, communications director for the Nevada Democratic Party, said the change was meant to move voters more quickly through the process.

Volunteers using iPads scrolled manually through pages of voter information to find voter names and IDs before giving each voter their ballots. With no mass-search function, it took two-to-three minutes for Mick, 52, of Las Vegas to get his voter card. He declined to give his last name.

“It took a lot of scrolling to find the Js,” he said after caucusing for Bernie Sanders.

More volunteers were added to the site, and more adjustments to the process were being made at about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

