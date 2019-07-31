Vice President Mike Pence says policies promoted by certain 2020 Democratic presidential “socialists” will spell the end of American values.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the groundbreaking for a new company MAGNA International in Lancaster, Ohio, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Eric Albrecht/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing for an event to celebrate the 400th anniversary celebration of the first representative assembly at Jamestown, on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pence warns youths about Dems, ‘siren song of socialism’

DETROIT — Vice President Mike Pence says policies promoted by certain 2020 Democratic presidential “socialists” will spell the end of American values.

The vice president told students at a conference for conservative youth in Washington on Tuesday that the latest Democratic debate “wasn’t between moderates and liberals, it was between liberals and socialists.”

He says Democratic candidates pushing socialist ideas are threatening conservative beliefs with promises to decriminalize illegal immigration, tighten gun control and protect abortion rights.

Pence says young people must resist the “siren song of socialism” by ensuring that President Donald Trump is reelected.

Trump is warning that his 2020 Democratic rivals will lead the country “into an economic sinkhole” as he weighs in on the first debate in Detroit.

If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now. The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe, Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before. With me, only up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Trump was uncharacteristically quiet through Tuesday night’s debate but tweeted without evidence Wednesday morning that if he “hadn’t won the 2016 Election” the U.S. “would be in a Great Recession/Depression.”

Trump says the Democratic candidates “will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before.” He adds, “With me, only up!”

Ten Democratic candidates appeared Tuesday, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Warren blamed Trump for racially unequal policies in economics and education. Sanders said Trump demonizes immigrants.

Ten more Democrats including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will debate on Wednesday night (5 p.m. PDT, CNN).