President Biden has busy week ahead on Las Vegas visit

President Joe Biden will give speeches at 115th NAACP National Convention and UnidosUS Annual Conference, among other appearances in Las Vegas this week.

Trump thanks all for support, plans to be at RNC in Milwaukee

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Joe Biden is sticking to his scheduled events in Las Vegas this week, making five appearances at events between Tuesday and Wednesday.

His Vegas visit was to have been the second stop on a campaign swing out West, but Biden rescheduled the Texas portion of his trip — slated to begin in Austin, Texas, on Monday — after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennyslvania. The gunman who fired at Trump also shot and killed one rally attendee and critically injured two others.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden is expected to participate in an interview with BET’s Ed Gordon. Biden is scheduled to speak during the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay. Later that day, he’s participating in an economic summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

Biden is also the keynote speaker at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in the MGM Grand Conference Center Wednesday afternoon. Following his remarks, he will attend a campaign community event, according to a White House press release.

Nevada is an important swing state for the November election. Biden won the state in the 2020 election, but Trump currently leads in the polls.

Following the attack Saturday, the Biden administration paused all political messaging and worked to pull down its television ads. Later, Biden condemned the shooting saying, “There’s no place in America for this type of violence.”

Biden will leave Las Vegas after his campaign event on Wednesday, but his schedule for the end of this week has not yet been released by the White House.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.