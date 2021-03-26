Proposal gives summer jobless benefits to education support staff

Nevada’s education support staff would be eligible for unemployment benefits for the upcoming summer under a new proposal, state officials said Friday.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that its proposed Emergency Regulation, if approved, would make UI benefits available to the state’s education support staff this summer.

Staff covered under the regulation would not be eligible for PUA benefits since federal law states that UI is the program of predominance with no exceptions in this particular claimant scenario.

“We understand the state’s education support employees are in a unique situation due to the pandemic. Many will be able to return to their jobs this summer. This proposed emergency regulation will provide targeted relief for those employees who don’t have that option,” said Lynda Parven, DETR’s ESD Administrator

Currently, education support staffers are not eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits in the summer term except in limited circumstances. DETR, however, has the authority under SB3 from the 2020 special legisilative session, to propose emergency regulations.

State officials said this Emergency Regulation proposal would “take advantage” of a provision within President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan that allows the federal government to cover up to 75 percent of the cost for reimbursable employers, such as school districts, who are essentially on a “pay-as-you-go” unemployment compensation program.

Still, it needs the stamp of approval by the Legislative Commission. Once approved, the Emergency Regulation would allow education support staff to apply for unemployment benefits in between terms this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covered staff would include individuals employed by a county school district, a charter school, or a private elementary or secondary institution licensed in Nevada. Individuals would be able to apply once the current school year is completed with benefits collected only for weeks of unemployment in the time period the emergency regulation is effective. All UI eligibility requirements would apply.

Employees covered under the regulation would not be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

