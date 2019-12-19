Rep. Amodei of Nevada to vote against Trump impeachment

Nevada’s lone Republican in the House told state reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that he would vote against both articles of impeachment.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues breakfast, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s lone Republican in the House told state reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that he would vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

When the articles were first reported out of the House investigating committees, Rep. Mark Amodei said he would review the charges against the president and report on his research.

On the morning before a scheduled vote in the House, Amodei, a former Judiciary Committee member, said witnesses and testimony were contradictory and did not measure up to the burden of proof.

Trump was charged with asking Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming U.S. election with an investigation of political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while the administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid.

In the end, Amodei said no investigation into Biden occurred and the aid to Ukraine was released.

Therefore, Amodei said he would vote against both articles of impeachment.

The House was moving toward a vote on the articles of impeachment later Wednesday with the outcome expected to fall largely along party lines.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.