60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Rep. Lee bipartisan bill aimed at boosting child care

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 12:52 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan House bill aimed at easing the shortage of child care centers by providing Small Business Administration loans to run them was hailed Thursday by national and state education and children’s advocacy groups as a common-sense solution that will benefit working families.

The bill, filed by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., would make the same small-business loans that for-profit child care providers receive available to non-profit operations so they can expand to meet the growing need for facilities and educational programs.

Lee said more than half of American families lack access to affordable child care. In Nevada, Lee said two out of three children live in homes where parents work full time.

“Because most families don’t have nearly enough affordable child care options, juggling a full-time job and caring for your kids becomes almost impossible,” said Lee, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Stauber is a member of the House Small Business Committee, which will have authority over the legislation.

A similar bill was filed in the Senate last year by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Currently, non-profit child care providers cannot access the same Small Business Administration loans that for-profit businesses receive.

The bill would allow non-profit providers to receive loans of up to $50,000 to maintain, construct and expand facilities, but not to purchase real estate or pay down existing debt.

Funding made available in the bill could also go for pre-kindergarten and other educational programs.

Children and education advocacy groups said the simple legislative fix would go along way toward meeting the growing need of care centers.

Across the country, a shortage of child care businesses leaves many families struggling to find a provider in their community that fits their needs, work schedule and budget, the Bipartisan Policy Center said in a statement.

“Providing child care is an expensive business, and the number of child care providers has been decreasing over the last several years,” the center’s statement read.

Other national groups, as well as such state organizations as the Children’s Advocacy Alliance Nevada and Guinn Center for Policy Priorities Nevada have endorsed the legislation.

They recognized Lee and Stauber for working across the political aisle to fix a problem that affects many families.

Nancy Brune, executive director of the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities in Nevada, said the legislation is a common sense solution that can expand “affordable child care options for Nevada.”

More than 65 percent of Nevada children up to age 5, or about 136,000 kids, live in homes where both parents work, said Denise Tanata, Children’s Advocacy Alliance of Nevada executive director.

“Nevada’s licensed early childhood capacity only meets the needs of about 35 percent of those kids,” Tanata said. “Our non-profit providers can be a viable solution to increasing capacity.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
This combination of Jan. 26, 2020, photos shows at left, Democratic presidential candidate form ...
‘Enough is enough,” says DNC leader, calling for ‘recanvass’ in Iowa
By Steve Peoples, Julie Pace and Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee called on Thursday for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

 
Senate acquits Trump in impeachment
By / RJ

The Republican-controlled Senate Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.