RJ Politics talks Trump impeachment — PODCAST

The fourth episode of RJ Politics delves into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over contentious phone call.

La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, de California, sale a leer una declaración que anuncia una investigación de juicio político formal contra el presidente Donald Trump, en Capitol Hill, Washington el martes, 24 de septiembre de 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It was a wild week in national politics, but the latest episode of RJ Politics helps break everything down and offers insight into the impact of an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discuss the phone call and whistleblower report that led to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to investigate Trump. They also offer a reading into the political rammifications of that decision.

They also discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s recent visit to Las Vegas.