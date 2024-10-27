69°F
Politics and Government

Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff to campaign in Las Vegas on Tuesday

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff address staff at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2024 - 10:53 pm
 

Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff is set to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Emhoff will deliver remarks to students at UNLV on Tuesday, according to a Harris-Walz campaign media advisory.

On Wednesday, Emhoff will be encouraging supporters of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to get out to vote. The advisory didn’t say where Emhoff would be appearing on Wednesday.

Emhoff will be encouraging Nevadans to vote early, the Harris-Walz campaign said. This won’t be Emhoff’s first visit to the battleground state – Emhoff campaigned in Las Vegas with Walz back in September.

Harris will be returning to the Vegas valley, holding a rally in Henderson on Thursday.

Early voting in Nevada ends on Friday, November 1 and election day is on November 5.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.

