Senate hears report on FBI investigation into Trump campaign — LIVESTREAM

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, who will present findings from his report.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before joint House committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, File)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives for a news conference where he criticized a report by the Justice Department's internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department inspector general will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his report on the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign that found no political bias by the agency but serious lapses in the use of informants.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, released the report earlier this week. It rejected Trump’s repeated assertion that the FBI probe was launched out of political bias and to discredit his candidacy and later his election.

The report, however, found serious lapses in how the FBI conducted the investigation and surveillance that prompted Director William Christopher Wray to announce the implementation of corrective measures.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the “few irregularities” in the investigation became a conspiracy.

“What happened here should never happen again,” Graham said.

The zeal of the FBI in the investigation was as if “J. Edgar Hoover came back to life.”

Republicans and Democrats embraced the report findings through a partisan lens. GOP lawmakers hailed the findings as proof of FBI wrongdoing in the probe, while Democrats called it vindication that the agency was justified in launching the probe dubbed Crossfire Hurricane.

Graham said the probe “started out OK, it sure as hell didn’t end OK.”

The South Carolina senator said the report details abuse by the Department of Justice and the FBI use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant process to wrongfully track a Trump campaign aide.

Attorney General William Barr said the FBI launched the investigation with thin justification.

Barr has directed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to conduct a review of the FBI investigation, which is ongoing and expected to counter some of the findings in the Horowitz report.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said the Horowitz report shows the FBI was justified in launching the probe into the Trump campaign and dispels his assertions that the investigation was a “witch hunt.”

