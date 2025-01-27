Somerset Park residents get more time to reimburse Henderson for water system repairs
Henderson townhome owners were given three years to reimburse the city for emergency repairs to their complex’s water system.
Henderson townhome owners were given extra time to reimburse the city for emergency repairs to their complex’s water system.
The city fronted nearly $700,000 last year to fix the underground system after it had fallen into disrepair. The problems were so severe that it had threatened Somerset Park residents’ ability to remain in their homes.
The city stepped in to repair the system, and each of the 85 Somerset Park homeowners in east Henderson now owe the city roughly $8,000 for the work.Those who aren’t able to pay the full amount by April will have liens placed on their property.
Mayor Michelle Romero announced last week that city staff had worked out a way for those homeowners to repay the debt in 12 quarterly installments, rather than in eight payments over two years, cutting the cost of each payment by about $335.
She said the decision did not require a City Council vote.
The first payment is due in August, Romero said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“Thank you staff for working on that so hard,” she said. “I think it will be very beneficial to neighbors.”
Councilwoman Carrie Cox who had previously argued that a two-year repayment plan might have proven detrimental for residents with limited budgets.
She said last week that she appreciated staff’s efforts.
“I know the residents of Somerset really appreciate it,” Cox said.
The broken infrastructure was discovered in August, after the city showed up to repair a sinkhole that had started to swallow a car.
The city ordered full repairs. After the company that managed the homeowner’s association financial accounts said there weren’t enough funds to cover the fixes, Henderson informed residents that they might have to leave their homes until the system was put back in compliance with safety standards.
Through City Council action, Henderson contracted the fixes at a total cost of $682,293.74. Contractors replaced more than 85 underground pipes and removed hazardous materials.
Residents were able to remain home during the repairs.
Around the same time, the city forwarded a proposal to the 2025 Nevada Legislature which would allow local governments to step in to fix similar issues at HOA communities with a payback system.
