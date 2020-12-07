68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Titus pushing bill to halt government testing on cats, kittens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 11:07 am
 
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center, participates during an early vote kick off event at UNLV ...
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center, participates during an early vote kick off event at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers have rushed to introduce legislation before the end of the current Congress that would halt taxpayer-sponsored testing by the Veterans Affairs Department on cats and kittens.

If the bill — introduced by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. — isn’t passed in the current lame-duck session, it would at least be a marker for the new Congress that’s set to convene in January.

According to the VA, tax money has been used to buy cats and kittens, sever their spinal cords and implant electrodes into their brains. The bill to stop the practices has drawn 19 other sponsors.

Titus and Mast already have moved to cut funding for such experiments in a VA spending bill, and would limit or stop tests on not just cats and puppies, but also on primates. Their bill would remove congressional authorization for the practices.

“The VA’s deadly and outdated cat experiments are sickening,” Titus said. “You don’t have to be a cat owner like I am to recognize that.”

Mast called the experiments a painful waste.

“These tests are barbaric, unnecessary and do nothing to actually help veterans,” Mast said.

The VA, however, maintains the experiments provide research on life-saving techniques and procedures to treat veterans with life-threatening spinal issues that impact other vital organs.

Testing is conducted in Cleveland, and since 2016 has received more than $3 million in funding from the VA and the National Institutes of Health.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
2
Long lines create exasperation for those waiting at Nevada DMV
Long lines create exasperation for those waiting at Nevada DMV
3
Nevada hospitals nearing capacity as state adds 2,448 COVID-19 cases
Nevada hospitals nearing capacity as state adds 2,448 COVID-19 cases
4
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
5
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Will US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?
By Mike Stobbe and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

As the coronavirus epidemic worsens, U.S. health experts hope Joe Biden’s administration will put in place something Donald Trump’s has not — a comprehensive national testing strategy.

 
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
By Hope Yen The Associated Press

Lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a COVID-19 relief bill that would provide $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits, but not another round of $1,200 in payments to most Americans.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly ...
Trump attacks vote integrity, urges big turnout for Georgia election
By Aamer Madhani, Ben Nadler and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump pressed his grievances over losing the presidential election Saturday, using a rally to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in last month’s voting in Georgia and beyond even as he pushed supporters to turn out for a pair of Republican Senate candidates in a runoff election in January.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilm ...
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
By Michael R. Blood and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.