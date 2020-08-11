Trump addresses media at White House news conference

The president earlier criticized Joe Biden’s vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by his decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to address the media Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump criticized his Democratic rival’s vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by Joe Biden’s decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, “I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” indicating that Biden “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people.”

The former vice president later named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket

Also, a man shot and wounded by a uniformed Secret Service officer, prompting Trump to be abruptly escorted out of a briefing room during Monday’s televised news conference, had been threatening to kill people near the White House, two officials familiar with the matter said Tuesday. But he was apparently unarmed.

The man, Myron Basil Berryman, 51, of Forestville, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He remained hospitalized with critical injuries on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Trump on Monday also said that he wants to host the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations after the November presidential election and still wants to invite Russia, which was kicked out of the G-7 after it annexed Crimea.

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing, adding that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting could be held in person or via teleconference.