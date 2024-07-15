101°F
Politics and Government

Trump expected to announce VP pick today

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 11:41 am
 

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his vice presidential pick today at the Republican National Convention.

He had reportedly narrowed the options to Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. The Associated Press and other national news outlets have reported through sources that Burgum and Rubio have been told they were not selected.

Trump told the Review-Journal in June that he has an obligation to pick a vice president who can capably serve as president if something happened to him.

“I think it’s very important that if something should happen where the vice president has to kick into gear, we want to make sure we have a great one,” he said. When asked if someone in particular fits his bill of a good vice president, he did not answer, saying there were a lot of options.

Following his attempted assassination on Saturday, Trump’s pick carries even more weight, as the bullet could have come close to killing or seriously injuring him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

