Trump names OMB director Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff

Mick Mulvaney, right, director of the Office of Management and Budget and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., attend a bill signing by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, to be acting White House chief of staff late Friday.

The president, as is his wont, made the announcement via Twitter shortly after 5 p.m.

Mulvaney, a GOP House member from South Carolina when Trump took the oath of office in January 2017, quit his seat to become Trump’s OMB director. Since then, he has served as a utility player on the Trump team, also doubling as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for more than a year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

