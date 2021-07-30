88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Politics and Government

Trump pushed DOJ to declare election ‘corrupt’ and ‘leave the rest to me’

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 - 10:06 am
 
In this Saturday, July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety o ...
In this Saturday, July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call. That's according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation. The notes of the Dec. 27 call were released Friday by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, then Deputy Attorney General Jeffery Rosen speaks at the Jus ...
In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, then Deputy Attorney General Jeffery Rosen speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call. That's according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation. The notes of the Dec. 27 call were released Friday by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.

The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the House Oversight Committee, underscore the lengths to which Trump went to try to overturn the results of the election and to elicit the support of law enforcement officials and other government leaders in that effort. Emails released last month show that Trump and his allies in the last weeks of his presidency pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread 2020 election fraud, and the department’s inspector general is looking into whether department officials tried to subvert the results.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump said at one point to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, a senior Justice Department official who was on the call.

The pressure is all the more notable because just weeks earlier, Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr, had declared that the department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results.

The Dec. 27 call took place just days after Barr had resigned, leaving Rosen in charge of the department during a turbulent final weeks of the administration that also included the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in which pro-Trump loyalists stormed the building as Congress was certifying the election results.

“These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency,” committee chairman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, said in a statement.

She said the committee had begun scheduling interviews with witnesses. The Justice Department earlier this week authorized six witnesses to appear before the panel, citing the public interest in the “extraordinary events” of those final weeks.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
2
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
3
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
4
Henderson woman wins $250K at 4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Henderson woman wins $250K at 4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
5
Desert tortoise deaths raise concerns as solar farms solve energy need
Desert tortoise deaths raise concerns as solar farms solve energy need
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Social distancing as well as face covering is recommended at the COVID-19 vaccination site in t ...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health care providers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering.

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers in the East ...
Biden orders tough vaccination rules for federal workers
By Alexandra Jaffe, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Federal workers will be required to attest they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules.