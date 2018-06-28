Trump, Putin will meet July 16 in Helsinki for first summit

The White House announced Thursday morning President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

President Donald Trump (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, for their much anticipated summit. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday morning that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” according to the statement issued jointly in Washington and Moscow.

The announcement came a day after national security adviser John Bolton visited Moscow to iron out details of the first Trump-Putin summit.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo within two weeks. Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that Moscow already has made a proposal regarding the specifics of the meeting and is awaiting Washington’s response.

Trump had two brief meetings with the Russian leader on the sidelines of international summits last year, but plans for a full-fledged summit have been thrown back amid the U.S. investigations into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Trump and Putin first met face to face in Hamburg, Germany, at the G20 Summit in July last year.

The two leaders hit it off so well that a meeting scheduled to last for 30 minutes extended beyond two hours.

Trump said Wednesday that “getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing.” He said he and Putin would discuss Syria, Ukraine and “many other subjects” at the meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.