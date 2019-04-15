Trump signs Titus bill to recognize school employees

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks at a viewing of local Girl Scout Tahoe Mack's Monumental Mammoth structure at XL Steel in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

WASHINGTON — A bill written by Rep. Dina Titus to recognize the contributions of school employees was signed into law last week by President Donald Trump, a congressional aide said Monday.

The bill establishes the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award Program and instructs the secretary of education to annually recognize a public school worker — but not a teacher or administrator — from several staff categories of work that include custodial, transportation, clerical, security and health and student services.

“School nurses, janitors, counselors, cafeteria workers, security guards and bus drivers work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of our students and schools,” Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement.

Too often, Titus said, “their contributions go unrecognized. Now we will honor the dedicated employees who devote time and effort to help students become the best versions of themselves.”

Titus cited Virginia Mills of Las Vegas, a security guard at William E. Orr Middle School, who for more than two decades improved the lives of schoolchildren by providing clothing, supplies and food while performing her regular duties.

The bill was filed in January and was passed by the House on Feb. 25 on a 387-19 vote. The Senate passed it on voice vote on March 28.

With Trump’s signature, the bill becomes the first piece of legislation filed by the Nevada congressional delegation to become law in the 116th Congress.

