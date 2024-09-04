Trump to deliver address to Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump will speak via satellite this week at the annual leadership summit, which comes almost a year after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Former President Donald Trump is questioned by the media at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Presidential candidate Donald Trump will deliver an address on Thursday at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting in Las Vegas.

The former president will speak at the annual leadership summit via satellite, according to the two-day conference’s agenda, which is subject to change.

The coalition’s annual summit serves as a gathering place where every year major Republican leaders address attendees and highlight important issues to the Republican Jewish community.

This year’s summit comes close to the first anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and resulted in more than 100 people being taken as hostages.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the horrific October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, and only days after the brutal murder of 6 innocent hostages who had been held captive in Gaza, President Donald J. Trump will speak not only to the RJC’s leadership gathered in Las Vegas this week but to the entire American Jewish community,” said Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks in a statement.

Brooks contrasted Trump’s policy with Vice President Kamala Harris’, saying Trump delivered peace and security while under the Biden-Harris administration there is war.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes, and we are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to the RJC Leadership Summit at this absolutely pivotal moment for America, the Jewish community, and Israel,” Brooks said in the statement.

