Power restored for most NV Energy customers in Las Vegas Valley

Power had been restored to most NV Energy customers in the Las Vega Valley on Tuesday night.

An initial outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway, according to NV Energy’s website. The outage was caused by damage to equipment, the website said.

As of 6:15 p.m., most of the outages were resolved in the valley, with about 40 customers still without power near Craig Road and Rancho Drive, and about 6o still without power near Green Valley and Sunset, the website said.

It was unclear what caused the equipment damage, but a high-wind warning is in effect for the valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A message on NV Energy’s website warned people to consider all downed power lines live and dangerous.

