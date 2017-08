A teenager was pulled from a pool Monday night in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager was pulled from a pool Monday night in the central valley.

He was seen struggling in the pool about 11:40 p.m. at Royal Vacation Suites, 99 Convention Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said relatives pulled him out. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

99 Convention Center Drive Las Vegas Nevada 891004