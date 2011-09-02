Style and function: key elements of today’s kitchen

When your family comes home at the end of the day – from school, work, a play date or extracurricular activities – it’s very likely the first thing they do is dump whatever they’re carrying on the kitchen table or counter and grab a glass for a drink. Because the kitchen is the hub of the home, homeowners are always looking for ways to do more in this vital space, all while keeping it stylish.

The kitchen is also where you prepare meals, entertain guests, help your children with homework and even stay up late to pay bills. Because the kitchen is the hub of the home, homeowners are always looking for ways to do more in this vital space, all while keeping it stylish.

One of today’s most popular trends in new and remodeled kitchens is the use of multiple kitchen faucets, which add extra functionality to the room.

“Pot fillers, island faucets and even bar or convenience faucets all help to maximize the room,” says Kevin McJoynt of Danze, a manufacturer of decorative plumbing faucets and fixtures. “But convenience and functionality aren’t the only two items homeowners are looking at while upgrading their kitchens. Ambiance, decor and style are also top priorities.”

If you’re reconsidering your kitchen’s function and style, consider adding these options into your remodeling plan:

Pot fillers

These faucets are located near your stove to provide you with a convenient way to fill a pot without having to carry it to the nearest sink. This saves plenty of back-breaking work and minimizes the likelihood of spills. Pot fillers are commonly found in the restaurant industry and have quickly made their way into private kitchens across the country. They are available as a wall mount or deck mount. Find a style that matches your appliances and other faucets in the room.

Island faucets

Usually acting as second sinks, island faucets help avoid congestion at the main sink and are a great way to increase a kitchen’s workflow. Because island sinks are frequently used for preparation, they are sometimes referred to as prep sinks. Homeowners commonly use this workspace for cutting vegetables, chilling wine or washing hands prior to a meal. Choose a faucet style and finish that complements the room’s decor and adds an eye-catching decorative piece to an otherwise “ho-hum” island. Danze has several pull-down or pull-out faucets with three functions – spray, stream and pause – giving your island workspace additional functionality.

Bar faucets

Also referred to as a convenience sink or a beverage center, this area is typically used for entertaining purposes and is often located on a secondary counter space in the kitchen or adjacent room. Danze offers a variety of bar faucets, including high-arc options, small-scale faucets and several others. Choose a style that will make this space “entertaining.” Visit Danze.com for more kitchen solutions.

Make your “‘heart of the home” work for you as you plan your kitchen design. But remember, you don’t need to sacrifice style in the process.