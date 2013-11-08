Teen indicted in rape on Las Vegas Strip

A 17-year-old was indicted on charges he and another man raped a tourist near the Fashion Show Mall in September 2011, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sinder Holmes

Sinder Holmes faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.

Prosecutor Lisa Luzaich said Holmes and another man grabbed a tourist who was separated from her friends after leaving Wynn Las Vegas and pulled her into a parking lot at the mall.

“This is the boogeymen essentially,” Luzaich said.

Investigators have identified the other man in the case, but he remains at large, Luzaich said.

Luzaich also asked Judge Linda Bell to increase Holmes’ bail from $480,000 to $1 million.

Defense lawyer Kevin Speed said it was unnecessary and excessive to increase bail.

Holmes has been homeless since he was 12 years old. He has “zero” financial means and can’t afford the $480,000 bail he was being held on, Speed said. Holmes was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.

Luzaich argued the extreme violence of the crime and the fact that Holmes is homeless has wandered around the country on trains justified a higher bail.

Bell set Holmes’ bail at $500,000, who remained in custody.

Holmes was set to be arraigned Nov. 14.

