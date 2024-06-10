90°F
Weekend roundup: A fatal crash, a house party killing and a police shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a northwest Las Vegas residence where a party ...
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a northwest Las Vegas residence where a party took place early Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 10:26 am
 

Over the weekend, Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash and a killing at a house party, and two officers shot a person they said tried to stab a victim he was holding hostage.

A bicyclist crashed into a pickup truck Saturday morning near downtown Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 61-year-old rider was pedaling south on Fremont Street when he made an abrupt turn and barreled into a Ford F-150, police said.

He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police were dispatched late Saturday to a “domestic disturbance” in the 5000 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

Officers spotted a “male armed with a knife forcefully holding a female as a hostage,” police said.

Two officers shot the suspect when he tried to stab the victim, according to police.

Police said the suspect was taken to University Medical Center, but they didn’t give details about his medical condition or that of the hostage.

Early Sunday, a person was shot at a house party in the 1800 block of Plantea Court, near Oakey Boulevard, west of Buffalo Drive, police said.

The victim died outside a house, said police, who did not announce arrests or give the shooter’s possible description.

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not report any fatalities, and police in North Las Vegas and Henderson did not report any fatality investigations over the weekend.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

