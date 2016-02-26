West’s water future remains murky

Boulder Islands and Lake Meas Marina are shown Thursday, April 23, 2015. The reservoir east of Las Vegas is expected to reach a new record low this weekend and continue downward another 7 feet through June, as the drought-stricken Colorado River withers from its 12th dry year since 2000. (Steve Andrascik/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Can New York City hedge-fund manager Disque Deane Jr. lead a thirsty West through its increasingly perilous water crisis?

That’s the compelling question Abrahm Lustgarten of ProPublica asks in the latest edition of The Atlantic. It’s a story that should get Nevadans talking about who should best manage the state’s precious resource in the future. Do we best manage it, for instance, by having it privatized?

“Deane looks at the drought, the perennial mismanagement of water in the American West, and the region’s growing population, and believes a reckoning is coming,” Lustgarten writes. “Rising demand and shrinking supply virtually guarantee that water’s value will increase. Anticipating that day, he’s racing to buy up as much of it as he can.”

The thought of accumulation and privatization of large swaths of water rights might send a chill down some spines, but it continues apace as the West continues to develop arid lands.

“Today, one in eight Americans depends on water from the Colorado River system, and about 15 percent of the nation’s crops are grown with it,” Lustgarten observes.

How will water be made available for the estimated 10 million additional residents expected to populate the West in the coming decades?

SUPREMELY DISINTERESTED: It was fun while it lasted.

Talk of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s possible nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court managed to capture the attention of the national press long enough to interrupt its 24-hour coverage of all things Donald Trump. Now it’s over.

Sandoval, a moderate Republican, ended the speculation with a simple, well-played statement Thursday essentially saying thanks, but no thanks.

“Earlier today, I notified the White House that I do not wish to be considered at this time for possible nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Sandoval said. “I have also spoken to Senators (Harry) Reid, (Dean) Heller and (Mitch) McConnell and expressed the same desire to them. The notion of being considered for a seat on the highest court in the land is beyond humbling and I am incredibly grateful to have been mentioned.”

Who knows, maybe having his reputation tossed around like a rugby ball isn’t the governor’s idea of a good time.

Word surfaced earlier this week that the White House had begun vetting the background of Sandoval, a former federal judge, for a possible appointment in the face of Republican opposition to any move to fill the vacancy on the court in the wake of the recent death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, a member of the Judiciary Committee, attached the possible Sandoval appointment directly to the lapel of Reid.

ON THE BOULEVARD: There’s still time to contribute to the annual shave-a-thon to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer treatment and research. The event is set for March 5 at McMullan’s Irish Pub, with events at Nine Fine Irishmen and Ri Ra scheduled for March 12. The hair will be flying for a good cause throughout the month.

